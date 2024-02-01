Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas has entered their Petar Musa era.

The club spent a team-record $9.7 million fee to acquire the new Designated Player from Benfica in Portugal. Gone are the days of spending between $1-3 million on a Designated Player. No more gambling on a player that is at the tail end of his career.

Talking to the media over Zoom on Thursday morning, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez was beaming about the club’s new Designated Player signing.

“I think the magnitude is very great, not only for the club and the fans but for the MLS,” said Estevez. “I think that signings like Petar change the way of seeing MLS by bringing in a player at the young age of 25.”

Estevez went into how the club made the move possible. They had first to work the league’s rules to discuss a contract with the player after making a deal with the New England Revolution for his “Discovery Rights,” resulting in trading away $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). From there, it was selling Musa on the project that he and his staff are working to create in Dallas.

“When we find out it could be a possibility, then Andre (Zanotta) did everything that it took to get that number one on the Discovery, at least, to be able to negotiate with the club and the player and bring him.”

The Dallas manager also discussed what impact he expects from Musa on the field this season, stating that he understands the different aspects of the game at a high level and can contribute right away.

“He is a very intelligent player. He understands very well the different phases of the game, where he can help us and contribute because he has demonstrated it on his teams,” said Estevez. “That's what caught our attention about him. When we analyzed it, it is a very hard job, and it is a very good complement to our style of play.

“He comes here to get to be a better player. He's a great competitor. He felt that the identity of this club and the identity of these players and this group was a huge advantage that we had with the other clubs and other possible options that he had.”

Musa will join his new teammates on Friday as they continue their preseason campaign in Spain when they take on Danish side Odense. While he will not participate in that preseason match, he is expected to potentially join the team in training as early as next week, according to Estevez.