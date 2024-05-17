Photo via Mike Brooks

For MLS nerds like myself, the annual spring player salary release is always a day that I look forward to. For starters, it provides plenty of talking points for the next few months for a slew of reasons. From why a player is earning what he is earning to how poorly they’re playing compared to how high they’re being paid.

This year’s release was no different. On Wednesday, I broke down the seven quick takeaways from the release and shared them with you, along with all of the salaries, in one handy chart/graphic.

But as I spent a little more time with the salaries again this morning. I noticed a few more things that needed to be discussed. Some of it was spurred by reporting on other sites that led me down the same road with FC Dallas. Other items were in my head on Wednesday, but I needed time to get them written down here.

How ‘even’ is FCD’s spending?

As the salary guide was released this year, outlets like The Athletic posted their usual pieces (which are always worth a read). This year’s post had a handy little chart that shows the spread of players paid by certain levels for each club.