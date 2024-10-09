Photo via FC Dallas

The offseason isn’t officially underway for FC Dallas or Major League Soccer but we’re inching closer to that point.

On Wednesday afternoon, MLS announced the dates and times of the upcoming offseason roster building events, including the 2024 Expansion Draft and 2025 SuperDraft.

Let’s dive into the dates for FC Dallas.

Roster Announcements

The main date I know most of you are concerned with at the moment comes up in a few weeks. FC Dallas will have until Wednesday, November 27 to submit which players they want to extend contract options or offer bona fide deals to out of contract players. This gives FC Dallas a little over a month following their Decision Day game on October 20.

FC Dallas will then announce their roster moves once those offers have been made.

Half-Day Trade Window

Following a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs can start making adjustments to their rosters by engaging in trades with other MLS teams during a designated half-day trade window on Monday, December 9th. The trade window will commence at 8 am Central Time (CT) and conclude at noon CT.

MLS Expansion Draft

On Wednesday, December 11, San Diego FC, led by their new head coach Mikey Varas (a former FC Dallas coach), will begin their preparations for MLS play next season. During the MLS Expansion Draft, they will have the chance to select up to five current MLS players to bolster their inaugural roster.

Free Agency Opens

The following day, Thursday, December 12, a new period of MLS free agency will begin. Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency.

FC Dallas could end up seeing several players go to free agency this season. Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Liam Fraser, Ema Twumasi, Omar Gonzalez and Sam Junqua each have pending options available, while Ruan and Jimmy Maurer have expiring contracts.

A full list of free agents will be available on December 10. But to get a short preview of that list, head over to the MLSPA website.

Waiver Draft

Also, on Thursday, December 12, will be the annual Waiver Draft.

The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of 2024 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club San Diego FC get the 30th pick, the final selection in each round.

Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.

Re-Entry Draft (Stage 1)

To close out a busy week, on Friday, December 13, MLS will conduct the first stage of the annual Re-Entry Draft.

Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. The MLS Cup champions will get the 29th pick, and expansion club San Diego FC will have the 30th.

Re-Entry Draft (Stage 2)

The following Thursday, December 19, the Re-Entry Draft will wrap up with the second stage. Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in the Stage 1.

2025 MLS SuperDraft

And finally, on Friday, December 20, the annual SuperDraft will wrap up the offseason roster building events for 2024.

The 2025 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account, with new expansion club San Diego FC holding the top selection in each round.

FC Dallas currently holds the 11th pick in the SuperDraft. Though this could change depending on the outcome of Decision Day. A win over Sporting Kansas City could shift Dallas down to as low as the 15th pick.