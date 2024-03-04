Photo via Columbus Crew

Major League Soccer today announced that the 2024 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX, on July 24 (8 p.m. ET) at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The match will be broadcast live exclusively on MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish on Apple TV.

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will be the third meeting of MLS and LIGA MX for an MLS All-Star Week and is part of the groundbreaking partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that also consist of major events on the soccer calendar, including Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup.

The MLS All-Stars have won both previous All-Star Games, winning the inaugural 2021 edition in penalties and also winning the 2022 match 2-1 courtesy of goals from Carlos Vela (LAFC) and Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders FC).

The 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will provide fans with a uniquely competitive take on the intracontinental rivalry as ten stars from MLS will take on ten stars from LIGA MX in the ultimate test of skill. The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will occur on July 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) at Lower.com Field.

The event will include five competitions authentically rooted in the sport: Shooting Challenge, Touch Challenge, Cross & Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge, and Crossbar Challenge. FC Dallas has seen Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi participate in these skills challenges in previous years.