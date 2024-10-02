Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up for Indonesia’s men's national team FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier matches versus Bahrain and China.

Indonesia’s qualification journey continues on Thursday, October 10, when they face Bahrain at 11 AM CT at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, Bahrain. Following this match, Indonesia will take on China on Tuesday, October 15, at 7 AM CT from the Qingdao Youth Football Stadium in Shandong, China.

Paes made his international debut with Indonesia in the September 2024 FIFA window helping the Garuda obtain two points in Saudi Arabia and at home versus Australia. Paes registered eight combined total saves in the two September window matches.

In 2024, Paes has registered 118 saves in MLS, his highest number of saves in a season since joining FC Dallas and has registered five clean sheets. Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.