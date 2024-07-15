Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been selected to compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

Paes is making his MLS All-Star debut and is FC Dallas’ lone All-Star representative at the summer event.

He will join an MLS team with Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC), Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF), Evander (Portland Timbers), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC).

This is the fourth year in a row FC Dallas has had an MLS All-Star Skills Challenge selection. Ricardo Pepi competed in 2021, and Jesús Ferreira participated in 2022 and 2023. Diana Ordoñez, a former FC Dallas Girls Academy product and current Houston Dash player, has also been named a Skills Challenge participant for MLS and LIGA MX Femenil Chivas forward Alicia Cervantes will represent LIGA MX.

The All-Star week competition between the MLS vs. LIGA MX All-Stars will be further amplified as the two leagues face off in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT, at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Skills Challenge will include five competitions:



1. Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T

2. Touch Challenge presented by Crest

3. Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T

4. Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice

5. Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs