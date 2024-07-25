Photo via St. Louis CITY SC

FC Dallas's path to a League Cup crown begins on Saturday night when they travel to battle Western Conference rivals St. Louis CITY SC.

This marks the first time that FC Dallas is on the road for a game in the Leagues Cup, as all four matches in last year’s tournament for FCD were played at Toyota Stadium.

St. Louis enters this year’s tournament with one win in their last 14 league games.

Key Player: Nökkvi Thórisson

Given St. Louis's injury situation at the moment, Thorisson will be the main guy in their attack and will be looking to get things going on Saturday night. He has three goals on the season, all coming within the last six matches.

Key Matchup: Sebastian Lletget vs Eduard Lowen

Since both teams are still dealing with key injuries up and down the field, this one could easily come down to a central midfield battle between two veteran players. Both players have the quality to spark their respective team’s attack in this one.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Rasmus Alm (knee), Joao Klauss (knee), Joakim Nilsson (hamstring), Tomáš Ostrák (ankle), Célio Pompeu (lower leg), Chris Durkin (not injury related)

Questionable: Indiana Vassilev (nose)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Last time against FC Dallas: The two clubs have met twice in 2024, with FC Dallas earning a 2-0 win at home in Peter Luccin’s debut. The lone meeting in St. Louis was a scoreless draw.

Form going into Leagues Cup: St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend when they tied Sporting KC 1-1.

Recent moves: After firing Bradley Carnell, St. Louis made a couple of moves in the summer window, primarily within MLS. First, they traded forward Sam Adeniran to Philadelphia and then, more recently, acquired forward Simon Becher on loan from Danish side AC Horsens.

Potential Lineup:

John Hackworth has continued to use an attacking-minded formation since taking over for Carnell.

Burki, Hiebert, Reid, Parker, Yaro; Blom, Lowen; Vassilev, Watts, Teuchert; Thorisson

Keys To Victory over St. Louis