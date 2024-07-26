The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against St. Louis.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (ankle)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

Here is St. Louis’ injury list:

Out: Rasmus Alm (knee), Joao Klauss (knee), Joakim Nilsson (hamstring), Tomáš Ostrák (ankle), Célio Pompeu (lower leg)

Questionable: Indiana Vassilev (nose)

That is a pretty rough injury list for them, too.

BDS Notes:

After talking to Peter Luccin on Friday afternoon, he opened up on how some players on the ‘out’ list are close to returning.

Liam Fraser and Paxton Pomykal are the only two that he’s really not discussing since they have long-term injuries at this time.

From there, it gets interesting. Luccin said that Jesus Ferreria should return to training with the team next week. I wouldn’t expect him to be available for the Juarez game, but should FC Dallas advance out of the Group Stage, we could see him back for that First Round knockout game.

Luccin also said that Alan Velasco is likely one more week away as well from returning to full training with the team. He stressed that he wanted a little more time for him. Geovanne Jesus, on the other hand, is going to ‘take a little longer’ as Luccin put it. He estimated that it would take another three weeks before we see him in training, which puts him in line to potentially return by the restart of the MLS season in late August.

Aside from all of that, FC Dallas enters the Leagues Cup fairly healthy. Having a full week of training certainly helped. Luccin did not offer an update on either Asier Illarramendi or Sebastian Lletget. Illarramendi sat out last weekend’s game with an ankle injury, while Lletget left the New England game with a concussion. Based on his comments, though, both should be available for selection tomorrow in St. Louis.