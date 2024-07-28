FC Dallas looks for a rare win away from home in 2024 tonight when they taken on St. Louis CITY SC in the opening game of the Leagues Cup.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

On Friday, Peter Luccin discussed his desire to use a strong lineup in this tournament. And we kind of got that. Kind of.

Up top, Petar Musa returns to the lineup, fresh off his MLS All-Star Game appearance on Wednesday night. He’ll have Paul Arriola and Logan Farrington in support.

The midfield sees Carl Sainte earn his second straight start in the middle next to Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Marco Farfan and Ema Twumasi will be on the wings.

It is a strong group defensively, with Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari and Sam Junqua earning the start in the back.

And finally, in goal we have All-Star keeper Maarten Paes.

Who we could see in the second half

Seeing how it is a deeper bench for this tournament, I think we could see a few changes in the second half. Asier Illarramendi could get around 25-30 minutes in this one as he is working back from an ankle injury.

From there, it could be a very young set of subs come into this one with guys like Tarik Scott, Tomas Pondeca, Bernard Kamungo and Dante Sealy available on the bench.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg), Sebastian Lletget (concussion)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what St. Louis is working with

Yeah, St. Louis is dealing with injuries to key players, too.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: CITYPARK

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL

☀️ Weather: 80, rain

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.