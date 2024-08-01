The final group stage game in the Leagues Cup is set to kick off for FC Dallas tonight against FC Juárez.

Both teams have their starting lineups locked in, let’s dive into the matchups!

Quick thoughts

Peter Luccin introduces some intriguing changes following the loss in St. Louis. The 4-3-3 formation above might morph into a 3-5-2 when the team is attacking. Omar Gonzalez replaces Nkosi Tafari in the center of defense, while Sebastian Lletget returns to the midfield.

The rest of the group is what we had against St. Louis. Maarten Paes remains in goal with Gonzalez, Sebastien Ibeagha, and Marco Farfan in the three-man defense.

The midfield group consists of Paul Arriola and Sam Junqua on the wings, while Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and Carl Sainte occupy the central positions.

At the top of the lineup, we’ll have Petar Musa and Logan Farrington.

Who we could see in the second half

Could this be the night we witness the FC Dallas debut of Enes Sali? The U-22 signing has been placed on the bench following his impressive performance over the weekend with North Texas SC.

Aside from Sali, there are plenty of good options with Tafari as a defensive option, Bernard Kamungo, and Eugene Ansah as attacking options.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg), Asier Illarramendi (ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Juarez is working with

Going with the lineup card from the league’s website for Juarez. We see some familiar faces in this group.

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvFCJ

☀️ Weather: 93, hot

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.