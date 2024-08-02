Photo via FC Dallas

There’s no denying it, FC Dallas had a terrible performance in this year’s Leagues Cup. Two games. Two bad losses to teams FC Dallas should have defeated.

FC Dallas was eliminated from the tournament following a 2-0 defeat at home to FC Juarez on Wednesday. The Liga MX team dominated the game from the very beginning, securing a comfortable victory at Toyota Stadium.

Normally, I would analyze the most recent game, but I’ll spare you that for now. However, I’d like to discuss why I believe the team’s early exit from the Leagues Cup might actually be beneficial.

Youth gained experience

There is no getting around it: FC Dallas's two League Cup games may have been on the lower end of their performances in 2024. The team mostly collapsed in St. Louis and then barely came out of the gates against Juarez at home. It was a rough showing.

But there was a silver lining in it all, at least for me.