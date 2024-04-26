The Texas Derby kicks off tomorrow for the 2024 season as the Houston Dynamo comes to town to take on FC Dallas.

As we’ve done over the years on this site (back in our SB Nation days), we are bringing on a fellow blogger to help preview the weekend’s opponent. Today, we get to discuss tomorrow’s big Derby match with Bayou City Soccer’s Dustyn Richardson. Be sure to give them a follow by clicking the button below.

Note: Our responses to their questions will be posted on their site.

BDS: We all hate losing to Austin, so what happened last weekend against the Verde? How does Ben Olsen correct things against another rival like FC Dallas?

BCS: Sometimes you just have one of those games, and this was definitely one of those against Austin. The Dynamo dominated the game and then gave up a goal off a goal kick in the 86th minute. Houston had close to 2 xG but just couldn't finish. I asked Olsen after the game about improving the finishing, and he said, "You shoot the ball where the goalie isn't," so I'm sure that's something they are working to correct this week. Sebastian Ferreira could be available to start, which would help, as the Dynamo have been playing with Sebastian Kowalczyk or Amine Bassi as a false nine while Ferreira has been injured.

USA TODAY Sports

BDS: The Dynamo have picked up a few wins to begin 2024, but the attack has been pretty slow to get going. Was that mostly due to Hector Herrera's injury, a Concacaf Champions Cup hangover or just a lack of firepower up top?

BCS: All of the above. Herrera is a huge part of what they do on offense and we saw that last season when he was a MLS Best XI midfielder. Not having him pulling the strings has been sorely missed. He made his season debut last week, and he should be available for another 30 minutes or so off the bench this weekend. The Champions Cup hangover is something we always hear about and it's real, especially with the injuries the Dynamo have had. Nelson Quinones is out for the year, and Ferreira has missed a lot of games. They've had to shuffle the lineup a lot because of that and the number of fixtures, so finding a rhythm has been difficult.

BDS: Speaking of the rivalry, how do Houston fans feel about this series in 2024? Is it still as hot of a rivalry as it was ten years ago? Or have things cooled off with the amount of draws between these two teams over the last few seasons?

BCS: I think Dallas and Houston will always be a rivalry, no matter what. The Rangers beating the Astros en route to winning a World Series last year is definitely not something anyone down here enjoyed seeing! The games between these two have been a little dull of late, but I think the fans will always feel this is the biggest rivalry, even with Austin around now. Olsen and the players have spoken about the derby and how important it is so I think while the results have cooled off some, the rivalry is still intense as the ball gets rolling on match day.