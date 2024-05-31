Photo via FC Dallas

The summer months are upon us here as the calendar will turn to June this weekend. FC Dallas will have six games in league play to try and work their way out of the bottom of the Western Conference table (thankfully, SKC and San Jose are doing worse at the moment).

Let’s dive into the schedule and see what kind of outcome is likely for the club in the month ahead.

LAFC - away - June 1

We’ve already begun diving into tomorrow’s game on this site, so we’ll keep these comments brief on LAFC, a team FC Dallas has yet to beat on the road.

Minnesota United - away - June 8

The Loons are possibly one of the more complex teams to figure out this season. They had a manager change, have dealt with a Designated Player not showing up, and somehow are one of the better sides in the Western Conference (currently 4th place).

St. Louis CITY SC - home - June 15

The sophomore season for St. Louis hasn’t gone as well as their inaugural campaign in 2023. City has struggled away from home this season, going 0-2-4. To put it mildly, this will be a must-win after a three-game road trip.

Minnesota United - home - June 19

The league’s schedule makers have an odd sense of humor to put Minnesota on the schedule twice in such a short period like this. It is also one of those rare midweek home games, too. I would expect the sellout streak the club is enjoying this year to end here.

Seattle Sounders - away - June 22

Playing on turf is never fun, nor is doing it on short rest. The Sounders didn’t look like themselves in the previous meeting between these two sides a couple of months ago but have since found their footing in recent weeks.

FC Cincinnati - home - June 29

It has been a few seasons since these two clubs squared off and in Frisco. The reigning Supporters Shield winners will be a tough out at the end of the month. They currently have one of the best road records in all of MLS (6-1-1 as of this writing).

Outlook

May was a tricky month to deal with, and oddly enough, FC Dallas did okay. They managed to win two US Open Cup games while turning a 1-2-2 record in league play. Decent but not terrible, and it could have easily been worse.

June will be just as busy, with six games on the schedule. The Open Cup quarterfinals aren’t until July in Kansas City, so we won’t have to stress about that just yet. But six games is a lot for one month.

The three home games have already turned into must-wins. That is nine points FC Dallas has to find a way to grind out and get. Out of the three road games, if FC Dallas can somehow secure three to five points, I would call that a win. I think a two-point maximum on the road is more likely, though, at this point.

What do you think? Let’s discuss it below.