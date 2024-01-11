Photo via FC Dallas

For the last two years, FC Dallas Homegrown forward and Designated Player Jesus Ferreira has accomplished a lot for himself. He’s led the club in goals, coming ever so close to breaking the all-time club record for a single season in 2022 when he tied Kenny Cooper with 18 goals. He’s found a way to become a World Cup player with the United State’s men’s national team.

The one thing that some commentators have begun suggesting, however, is that he needs to test himself outside of Major League Soccer.

During Thursday’s league-wide media day ahead of the 2024 season, Ferreira was the lone FC Dallas representative at the Miami event. The 23-year-old discussed a few topics with reporters on hand and over Zoom. He offered up his feelings on the recent transfers of Cade Cowell and Brandon Vazquez to Liga MX sides.