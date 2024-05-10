FC Dallas is at home tomorrow night against rivals Austin FC. The injury report for Saturday’s Copa Tejas match has been updated.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Amet Korça (Groin)

Questionable: Paul Arriola (Calf)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

Head coach Nico Estevez didn't discuss the injury situation during his weekly press conference on Thursday, but is just how things go sometimes with those things.

Sebastian Lletget is still unavailable for this weekend as he looks to return next week in Houston. Estevez mentioned before the Toronto game that he was still doing work on the side and was hopeful to be back in training this week but it appears they are taking a slower approach with his recovery.

The new member on this list today is captain Paul Arriola, who is listed as questionable with a calf injury. This explains his absence from Tuesday’s US Open Cup game against Memphis. Given the heavy workload ahead, you do wonder if they will rest him for one more game here.