Photo via FC Dallas

The full FC Dallas injury report is out ahead of their match against St. Louis CITY SC this weekend. There are no real surprises to this week’s bunch.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Aiser Illarramendi (Adductor), Jesús Ferreira (Hamstring), Marco Farfan (Head)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

BDS Notes:

After Nico Estevez’s weekly press conference on Thursday, we knew going into the weekend that both Jesus Ferreira and Aiser Illarramendi would be unavailable this weekend in St. Louis. Both are still a week away, which feels like something we’ve been told repeatedly for the last few weeks.

They will continue to be on the out list alongside the three long-term injuries of Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco.

Aside from that group, Marco Farfan continues struggling to find the field this season due to injuries. He previously dealt with a lower back issue following the club’s preseason tour in Spain. He recovered from that but now has a head injury from training this week.

For those keeping score, that is six potential starters out with injuries this weekend. Not great.