FC Dallas heads to Canada for this weekend’s game against Toronto FC. The updated injury report is out and we know who is going to be unavailable tomorrow night.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Amet Korça (Groin)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

This is starting to look and maybe even feel like a broken record. Three long-term injuries for FC Dallas will list out for another week, though it is positive to see videos of Alan Velasco running again. I still don’t believe he’ll be 100% fit anytime soon, but he’s getting there from the looks of things.

Nico Estevez confirmed on Thursday that Sebastian Lletget will be at least another week away before he is able to return to the training field with the team.

The only other new person on the report is defender Amet Korca with a groin injury.