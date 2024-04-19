MLS has released the official injury report for the upcoming weekend. FC Dallas will once again be without several key players.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesús Ferreira (Hamstring), Marco Farfan (Head)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

BDS Notes:

There has been little movement on FC Dallas’s injury report this week. We know the players who will be out long-term (Pomykal, Geo Jesus and Velasco), but we’re still waiting on the rest.

Asier Illarramendi was pulled off the injury report after coming off the bench last week against Seattle.

Marco Farfan returned to training this week, recovering from a head injury. But Nico Estevez said he likely won’t be available this weekend.

The main one we’re still tracking is Jesus Ferreira, who is out for another weekend. We’ve said it a few times already, but FC Dallas is taking the slow approach with his injury. For now, it looks like we’re another week away with him. At best, we could see him next weekend against Houston.