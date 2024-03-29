Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas faces an early must-win game on Saturday when they take on rivals Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. As we know, the injury situation for FC Dallas isn’t great right now, even after the off week last weekend.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor), Logan Farrington - Knee (Out), Jesús Ferreira - Hamstring (Out)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

BDS Notes:

Following Nico Estevez’s weekly press conference on Thursday, we know that Paxton Pomykal is joining Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus on the long-term injury report. I know there really isn’t such a thing with how the league presents the injury list, but Pomykal is out for the entire season.

On the short-term side of things, there is Asier Illarramendi and Logan Farrington. Both appeared in training this week, but Estevez said Illarramendi won’t be back until at least next week, and Farrington is likely in the same boat.

The other injury that Estevez didn’t discuss on Thursday is Ferreira. He’s still dealing with a hamstring/thigh injury that he has been carrying for what feels like several months now. Based on previous comments from Estevez on Ferreira so far this year, it is certainly something the club is monitoring closely. It's a huge bummer that he is out for tomorrow’s game.