Photo via FC Dallas

As we enter the fourth week of the regular season, FC Dallas is finally seeing some relief in their injury report ahead of their match with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor), Logan Farrington - Knee (Out)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

BDS Notes:

Following Nico Estevez’s press conference on Thursday, we knew that both Paxton Pomykal and Asier Illarramendi would be out again this weekend. The thought for Illarramendi was to give him one more week to rest with the upcoming international break next weekend too. That way, he’ll be set for the Austin game at the end of the month. Pomykal may be out a tad longer, unfortunately, based on Estevez’s comments on Thursday.

The other new injury to note is rookie Logan Farrington. It sounds like this was an injury that was picked up during the week in training. We’ll confirm with the club tomorrow as to how serious that injury is here.

Thankfully, the other big change is seeing the defensive trio of Sebastien Ibeagha, Amet Korca and Marco Farfan removed from the injury report. Estevez said if all went well on Friday in training, the three would be available for selection on Saturday. Based on today’s injury report, it appears they will be.

One bonus from this week, though, is seeing Alan Velasco back in the training facilities. He’s not going to be coming off the injury list any time soon, but seeing that he has some solid movement on a training bike is a good thing to see.