Another weekend is upon us, and it is another weekend that sees FC Dallas with a fairly large injury list.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Marco Farfan (Lower back), Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Amet Korça (Left groin), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Sebastien Ibeagha (Calf), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

BDS Notes:

Based on Nico Estevez’s press conference on Thursday, we knew the defensive group of players injured was the same as last week. So Marco Farfan, Amet Korca and Sebastien Ibeagha are all out for the second straight week (third straight for Farfan and Korca).

The new ones to the list this week are a pair of midfielders, Pomykal and Illarramendi. Estevez confirmed on Thursday that Pomykal would be out. There were whispers of Illarramendi being out, and today’s report confirmed that. The veteran left last week’s game with some discomfort, according to Estevez, so holding him out for another week makes a lot of sense in the long run.

This means we’ll likely see the same back three (Nkosi Tafari, Omar Gonzalez and Sam Junqua) that we saw last week against Montreal. Patrickson Delgado will likely earn his first start with Illarramendi unavailable.

So yeah, this definitely isn’t what you want to see for the first road game of the year.