The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against Real Salt Lake.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

International Duty: none

Here is RSL’s injury list:

Suspended: Cristian Arango, Alex Katranis

Out: Kevin Bonilla (knee), Pablo Ruiz (knee)

Questionable: Nelson Palacio (knee), Brayan Vera (neck)

On Loan: Jude Welling, Rubio Ruben, Ilijah Paul, Matthew Bell, Delentz Pierre, Kevon Lambert, Bertin Jacquesson

I’m starting to think RSL wants to be the Chelsea of MLS with all of those players on loan.

BDS Notes:

With two crucial games this week, FC Dallas returns from its bye week with a relatively minor injury list. As I mentioned on Monday evening, the club has reduced the frequency of Zoom press conferences before games compared to earlier in the season, which limits what we are able to get from interim manager Peter Luccin.

But, thankfully, that list is short. The four players that were out on international duty all came back healthy, which is always good to see. Ruan, who missed the Vancouver game with a pelvic injury, has also returned from his injury.

I think we can expect more time on the field for Jesus Ferreira as a starter and more time off the bench for Alan Velasco (I wouldn’t be shocked if he starts next week against Orlando).