Injury Report: Who is out for FC Dallas against Real Salt Lake
A quick injury update for tomorrow's match.
The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against Real Salt Lake.
Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas1:
Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)2
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
Suspended: none
International Duty: none
Here is RSL’s injury list:
Suspended: Cristian Arango, Alex Katranis
Out: Kevin Bonilla (knee), Pablo Ruiz (knee)
Questionable: Nelson Palacio (knee), Brayan Vera (neck)
On Loan: Jude Welling, Rubio Ruben, Ilijah Paul, Matthew Bell, Delentz Pierre, Kevon Lambert, Bertin Jacquesson
I’m starting to think RSL wants to be the Chelsea of MLS with all of those players on loan.
BDS Notes:
With two crucial games this week, FC Dallas returns from its bye week with a relatively minor injury list. As I mentioned on Monday evening, the club has reduced the frequency of Zoom press conferences before games compared to earlier in the season, which limits what we are able to get from interim manager Peter Luccin.
But, thankfully, that list is short. The four players that were out on international duty all came back healthy, which is always good to see. Ruan, who missed the Vancouver game with a pelvic injury, has also returned from his injury.
I think we can expect more time on the field for Jesus Ferreira as a starter and more time off the bench for Alan Velasco (I wouldn’t be shocked if he starts next week against Orlando).
Parker is also technically out for the rest of the season with an injury, too.