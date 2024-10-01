The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Maarten Paes (wrist)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

International Duty: none

Here is San Jose’s injury list:

Suspended: none

Out: Michael Baldisimo- Lower Body, Ousseni Bouda- Lower Body, Preston Judd – Upper Body, Benji Kikanović – Lower Body, JT Marcinkowski – Lower Body

Questionable:

On Loan: none

I don’t get why San Jose just lists upper and lower body injury instead of something more detailed but they’re getting away with it.

BDS Notes:

After last weekend’s loss to Orlando City, FC Dallas now faces a true do-or-die match tomorrow night in San Jose. A win may keep their playoff dreams alive while anything less will eliminate them from playoff contention.

Going into tomorrow’s game, the injury situation has leveled out pretty well for interim manager Peter Luccin. The only players out continue to be the long-term ones that we’ve seen for most of this season. There is a questionable mark next to keeper Maarten Paes’s name. I would be a bit shocked if he didn’t start but the team did travel with Jimmy Maurer and Antonio Carrera.

We will probably see some rotation against the Quakes. Asier Illarramendi returns to the lineup after serving his suspension over the weekend. That should be one change for the club. Maybe we’ll see Nkosi Tafari returns to the starting group as well in the defense? Maybe?