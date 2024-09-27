The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against Orlando City.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: Asier Illarramendi

International Duty: none

Here is Orlando City’s injury list:

Suspended: none

Out: David Brekalo (leg), Mason Stajduhar (leg)

Questionable: Dan Thorhallsson (lower leg)

On Loan: none

One of their two players out is a backup keeper, so not a huge impact on things for the Lions.

BDS Notes:

For those still curious, Liam Fraser actually joined Paxton Pomykal on the season ending injury list based on the league’s updated roster profiles. Geovane Jesus on the other hand has still yet to officially join full training with the team. While nothing has been made official from the club, my best bet is he is won’t be back until next season now, too.

There isn’t a new injury to really discuss this week as FC Dallas hosts one of their final home games of the regular season.

The big issue will be, who does interim manager Peter Luccin use in his midfield in place of the suspended Asier Illarramendi this weekend? My gut tells me we see Sebastian Lletget return to the starting lineup next to Patrickson Delgado.

The other option would be if Show is available this weekend after picking up a knock in Utah last week.