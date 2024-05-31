The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s weekend game.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Suspended: Nkosi Tafari

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

Due to personal reasons, I could not attend this week’s press conference with Nico Estevez while the club was in LA. But the injury report is as good as we’ve seen this year. Just the three long-term injuries to Paxton Pomykal, Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus.

I did add in the lone suspended player for FC Dallas tomorrow in LA, Nkosi Tafari. We can likely expect Omar Gonzalez to get another start in his place.