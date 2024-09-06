The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg), Ruan (pelvis)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

International Duty: Maarten Paes (Indonesia), Show (Angola), Patrickson Delgado (Ecuador), Carl Sainte (Haiti)

Here is Vancouver’s injury list:

Out: Max Anchor (finger), Brian White (head)

Questionable: none

International duty: Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite, Sam Adekugbe, Ali Ahmed, Fafa Picault

Like Dallas, they see a slew of players out this weekend.

BDS Notes:

The international break this weekend is going to make things interesting for both clubs. On one hand, it is nice to see FC Dallas having to deal with players being called up again. But on the other hand, it comes at a terrible time in the playoff race.

FC Dallas interim manager Peter Luccin discussed on Thursday that he sees no excuses this weekend with the long list of Vancouver players out. He also mentioned that he is eager to get more playing time for the Designated Player trio of Petar Musa, Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco this weekend.

Aside from that, FC Dallas remains healthy going into this weekend’s pivotal match against the Caps. The only notable person out that isn’t on international duty is Ruan. No official word on how serious his injury is at this time.