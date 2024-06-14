The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game in Minnesota.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

Only long-term injuries will be seen on the FC Dallas report for the first game under interim manager Peter Luccin. You really cannot beat that for Luccin’s first match in charge, as he’ll have everyone available when the club takes on St. Louis CITY SC tomorrow night.

The club gave a small update this week on Alan Velasco's status through some of the club’s behind-the-scenes videos with the Argentine playmaker on his road to recovery. Those are worth watching if you haven’t been able to see them yet.

There is still no official timetable on when either he or Geovane Jesus will be back in full training with the club. We should still expect Jesus back before Velasco, given that his injury happened a couple of months before Velasco’s did last season.

When we get a better update on those two, we will be sure to pass it along to you all here.