The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against Sporting Kansas City.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: Sebastien Ibeagha

Here is Sporting’s injury list:

Logan Ndenbe - Knee (Out)

Robert Castellanos - Ankle (Questionable)

Nemanja Radoja - Foot (Questionable)

Dany Rosero - Hamstring (Questionable)

Remi Walter - Knee (Questionable)

Others out for non-injury related reasons:

Felipe Hernández (administrative leave)

BDS Notes:

The injury situation didn’t change a whole lot after the July 4th match against Portland, which is good considering how rough it is for FC Dallas.

While that is a positive, we still have a trio of players with long term injuries and a trio of players that are two-four weeks away from returning.

The one thing FC Dallas will have to deal with is subbing someone in for Sebastien Ibeagha, who picked up a yellow card accumulation suspension on Thursday night. Luccin will likely go back to veteran Omar Gonzalez.