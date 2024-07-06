Injury Report: Who is out for FC Dallas against Sporting Kansas City
A quick update for tomorrow's match.
The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against Sporting Kansas City.
Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas1:
Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
Suspended: Sebastien Ibeagha
Here is Sporting’s injury list:
Logan Ndenbe - Knee (Out)
Robert Castellanos - Ankle (Questionable)
Nemanja Radoja - Foot (Questionable)
Dany Rosero - Hamstring (Questionable)
Remi Walter - Knee (Questionable)
Others out for non-injury related reasons:
Felipe Hernández (administrative leave)
BDS Notes:
The injury situation didn’t change a whole lot after the July 4th match against Portland, which is good considering how rough it is for FC Dallas.
While that is a positive, we still have a trio of players with long term injuries and a trio of players that are two-four weeks away from returning.
The one thing FC Dallas will have to deal with is subbing someone in for Sebastien Ibeagha, who picked up a yellow card accumulation suspension on Thursday night. Luccin will likely go back to veteran Omar Gonzalez.
