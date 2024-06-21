The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game in Seattle.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

The recent run of games for FC Dallas has been positive on the injury front. For the third straight game, we’re dealing only with the three long-term injuries to Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco.

The only big change we will likely see tomorrow in Seattle is who will replace Aiser Illarramendi in the midfield. The veteran picked up a yellow card on Wednesday against Minnesota and will now be suspended for tomorrow night in Seattle. To be fair, it isn’t a bad thing to keep his legs off the turf in Seattle.