The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against New England.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg), Asier Illarramendi (ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: Petar Musa

Here is New England’s injury list:

Out: Emmanuel Boateng (Hamstring), Dylan Borrero (hip), Noel Buck (quad), Tomas Chancalay (knee), Carles Gil (leg), Nacho Gil (knee), Giacomo Vrioni (calf), DeJuan Jones (hamstring)

Questionable: Nick Lima (groin)

Oh boy, I thought our list was bad.

BDS Notes:

The big loss on Saturday will certainly be Petar Musa being suspended. We knew that the second he picked up a yellow card on Wednesday against Austin, he would be suspended for this game. That may actually be a good thing, considering he was battling some sort of illness ahead of Wednesday’s game. He can now get fully recovered from that ahead of the start of the Leagues Cup next weekend in St. Louis.

Aside from that, Asier Illarramendi will also be out for this weekend’s game. He was questionable with an ankle injury going into Wednesday’s game against Austin. He was originally slated to start but was pulled at the last minute as he was still feeling some discomfort in his ankle. Given that this game is on turf, it is probably a good call to hold him out and save him for the start of the Leagues Cup.

While he won’t be returning for this weekend’s game in New England (which, thank goodness, he isn’t having his first game back on terrible turf like in New England), Alan Velasco appears to be getting closer and closer to returning.