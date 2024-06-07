The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game in Minnesota.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jimmy Maurer (foot), Ema Twumasi (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC) , Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

We have a pair of newbies to this list, with Jimmy Maurer and Ema Twumasi hitting the ‘out’ list alongside the usual three long-term injuries. Maurer’s injury explains why FC Dallas recalled Antonio Carerra today from his loan. Twumasi rejoins the injury list again this season as he deals with knee issues.

FC Dallas also has two players out on international duty (Carl Sainte and Nolan Norris), but neither are regular starters.

I asked Nico Estevez on Thursday how it felt to have a mostly full allotment of players in training these days compared to the weeks of key players being in and out. He singled out Jesus Ferreira’s progression as well as the rest of the group:

“The thing is really important because Jesus (Ferreria) hasn’t completed a 90-minute game yet,” explained Estevez. “In LA, he played 81 minutes. It is important all of us know as recovery players. They need to get fit. They need to get in their best form on the fitness side, the confidence side and the technical side. I think being a little more consistent with the team and repeating some of the same players every game is helping us to create those connections. Those relationships you can see on the field are strengthening and are making us perform better.”

I mentioned earlier in the week that the injury bug is no longer an excuse for this club. Now, it is time to see what this group can do.