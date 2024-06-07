Injury Report: Who is out for FC Dallas against Minnesota
No major changes to the injury report this week.
The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game in Minnesota.
Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas1:
Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jimmy Maurer (foot), Ema Twumasi (knee)
Questionable: none
On Loan:
Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
BDS Notes:
We have a pair of newbies to this list, with Jimmy Maurer and Ema Twumasi hitting the ‘out’ list alongside the usual three long-term injuries. Maurer’s injury explains why FC Dallas recalled Antonio Carerra today from his loan. Twumasi rejoins the injury list again this season as he deals with knee issues.
FC Dallas also has two players out on international duty (Carl Sainte and Nolan Norris), but neither are regular starters.
I asked Nico Estevez on Thursday how it felt to have a mostly full allotment of players in training these days compared to the weeks of key players being in and out. He singled out Jesus Ferreira’s progression as well as the rest of the group:
“The thing is really important because Jesus (Ferreria) hasn’t completed a 90-minute game yet,” explained Estevez. “In LA, he played 81 minutes. It is important all of us know as recovery players. They need to get fit. They need to get in their best form on the fitness side, the confidence side and the technical side. I think being a little more consistent with the team and repeating some of the same players every game is helping us to create those connections. Those relationships you can see on the field are strengthening and are making us perform better.”
I mentioned earlier in the week that the injury bug is no longer an excuse for this club. Now, it is time to see what this group can do.
https://www.mlssoccer.com/media-resources/stats-and-gameday
Finally, some consistent weeks with Jesus! I’ve always held on to a little hope that a pre-gold cup Jesus might just be the difference this team needs. Keeping in mind we still haven’t seen that version of him since the gold cup. I think people forget just how good he was up to and during that tournament until he picked up that injury.
Lastly, I’m not super pro-Nico these days, but I do think injuries are still a factor. Yes, we are the healthiest we could possibly be, but we’d be doing Nico a disservice if we didn’t admit that having pre-injury versions of Alan, Paxton, and Geo in the starting 11 would drastically change how this team is playing.