Major League Soccer has moved to an NFL-like system with injury reports coming out at 5 pm EST the day before a match. It took a little while to get the update from the league today, but we finally have an idea of who will and won’t be available for FC Dallas tomorrow night against San Jose in the season opener.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

OUT: Marco Farfan - Lower back, Geovane Jesus - Right knee, Amet Korça - Left groin, Petar Musa - Not Due to Injury, Tsiki Ntsabeleng - Not Due to Injury, Alan Velasco - Left knee

QUESTIONABLE: Jesús Ferreira - Left thigh, Paxton Pomykal - Left knee

BDS Notes:

We knew Velasco, Jesus, Musa and Ntsabeleng would be out for this one. The long-term injuries to Velasco and Jesus will keep them on this list for the next few months. Musa and Ntsabeleng are due due to visa matters. Ntsabaleng is finalizing his green card, while Musa is waiting to be able to come to the US to work.

Of the other players out this weekend, Farfan was a likely candidate due to the back injury he picked up in the final preseason game in Spain. Korca is a new one. Both will limit what FC Dallas has on the bench tomorrow night regarding defensive subs.

As for Ferreira and Pomykal, it is surprising to see them listed as questionable. Neither have trained long enough this week to be viable options.

The one player not listed that we should see, at least on the bench tomorrow, is Sebastian Lletget. The veteran missed last Saturday’s friendly with D.C. United, but should be healthy to go tomorrow.