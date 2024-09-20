The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against LAFC.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Show (knee)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

International Duty: none

Here is LAFC’s injury list:

Suspended: none

Out: Jesus Murillo (knee), Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), Sergi Palencia (leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

Yeah, they’re pretty healthy too.

BDS Notes:

Thankfully, no drastic changes after Wednesday’s game in Utah against RSL.

We did see Alan Velasco get subbed on before halftime for Show, so there could be a bit of a knock there to keep an eye on for Saturday. Show is listed as questionable for tomorrow night, so he’s probably a good option off the bench.

But for Velasco, all signs appear to point that he could be getting closer to joining the starting lineup here soon. I keep going back and forth on this one but after seeing him play about 50ish minutes or so on Wednesday, it is very possible he could start and go about 60 on Saturday. That is solid progression for a guy coming off nine months of recovery from a knee injury.