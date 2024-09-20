Injury Report: Who is out for FC Dallas against LAFC
A quick injury update for tomorrow's match.
The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against LAFC.
Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas1:
Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)
Questionable: Show (knee)
On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)2
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
Suspended: none
International Duty: none
Here is LAFC’s injury list:
Suspended: none
Out: Jesus Murillo (knee), Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), Sergi Palencia (leg)
Questionable: none
On Loan: none
Yeah, they’re pretty healthy too.
BDS Notes:
Thankfully, no drastic changes after Wednesday’s game in Utah against RSL.
We did see Alan Velasco get subbed on before halftime for Show, so there could be a bit of a knock there to keep an eye on for Saturday. Show is listed as questionable for tomorrow night, so he’s probably a good option off the bench.
But for Velasco, all signs appear to point that he could be getting closer to joining the starting lineup here soon. I keep going back and forth on this one but after seeing him play about 50ish minutes or so on Wednesday, it is very possible he could start and go about 60 on Saturday. That is solid progression for a guy coming off nine months of recovery from a knee injury.
Big D Soccer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.mlssoccer.com/media-resources/stats-and-gameday
Parker is also technically out for the rest of the season with an injury, too.