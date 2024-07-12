The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against the LA Galaxy.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

Here is LA’s injury list:

Julián Aude - Groin (Out)

Gastón Brugman - Knee (Out)

Dejan Joveljić - Hamstring (Out)

Jonathan Pérez - Hamstring (Questionable)

BDS Notes:

Thankfully, there are no major injuries to report following the two games in Kansas City. FC Dallas came away from those two matches with nothing positive to show for both league play and the US Open Cup, but at least no new injuries.

Peter Luccin is still dealing with some long-term injuries and a group of short-term injuries, with all but one (Paxton Pomykal) expected to return to the training field within the next few weeks.

The bigger question now remains: Will FC Dallas be able to get any of those injured (minus Pomykal) back before the start of the Leagues Cup? That remains to be seen right now. I hope to get more answers after this weekend’s match.