The second leg of the Texas Derby is upon us as FC Dallas heads down I-45 to battle the Houston Dynamo tomorrow night. The injury report continues to be an issue for the club as we head into another busy stretch of games.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Paul Arriola (Calf), Asier Illarramendi (Glute), Liam Fraser (Thigh), Amet Korca (Groin)

Questionable: None

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

BDS Notes:

During his weekly press conference, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez confirmed these injuries yesterday. So there really isn’t a ton of sticker shock when seeing who all is on the report going into this weekend’s game at Houston. Seeing that both Liam Fraser and Asier Illarramendi will be out for Saturday is a big loss for FC Dallas as they look for their first road win of the season.

The one bit of good news is that Sebastian Lletget has been removed from the injury report for the first time in a couple of weeks. His return will be a big addition to the midfield on Saturday.