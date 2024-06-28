The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against FC Cincinnati.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (illness), Carl Sainté (lower leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Here is FC Cincinnati’s injury list:

Corey Baird - Hip (Out)

Nick Hagglund - Leg (Out)

Matt Miazga - Leg (Out)

Malik Pinto - Ankle (Out)

Others out for non-injury related reasons:

Obinna Nwobodo - Suspended

Miles Robinson - National Team Duty

BDS Notes:

After a run of games without any major injuries, the bug had hit interim manager Peter Luccin’s roster again. On Thursday, Luccin confirmed with me during his weekly press conference that Ferreira’s hamstring injury popped up again in a big way during the Seattle game and now the club has to essentially shut him down for the next two to four weeks.

Early in the second half against Seattle, Ferreira came up hobbling on a pass deep in the Sounder’s defensive end and looked noticeable in pain on the broadcast. He was subbed out a few moments later.

Delgado is the other new name on the list. Luccin also confirmed that his timetable would be similar to Ferreira’s, as the team plays seven games in a 21-day stretch. That may explain why Luccin opted to sub him out of the Seattle game when he did, too.

The other two not mentioned on Thursday were Ntsabeleng and Sainte. Ntsabeleng is probably a slightly bigger blow to the depth charts than Sainte at this point for Luccin, as he would be a viable option off the bench for some speed on Saturday.