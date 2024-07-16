The MLS injury report has been updated ahead of tomorrow’s game against Austin.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (ankle), Petar Musa (Illness)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

Here is Austin’s injury list:

None. Yeah, seriously, they’re the healthiest team in MLS right now.

BDS Notes:

One bit of update here: Last Saturday, before the LA game, FC Dallas announced that Liam Fraser would be out for 12-16 weeks, which pretty much ends his 2024 season. He’s not placed on the season-ending injury list like Paxton Pomykal, but it is hard to imagine he will return before the end of the regular season.

In addition, even though he’s on loan at North Texas SC, Isaiah Parker also picked up a long-term injury and will be out until next season.

Following the LA game, we have two new players to discuss on the questionable side. Petar Musa is listed as questionable with an illness-related issue, while Aiser Illarramendi is back on the injury report with an ankle issue. This likely means we’ll see both players in limited roles on Wednesday.