FC Dallas is no stranger to injuries, and as we enter the second week of the new season, the situation for head coach Nico Estevez is slightly better than last week as they get ready to take on CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Marco Farfan - Lower back, Geovane Jesus - Right knee, Amet Korça - Left groin, Alan Velasco - Left knee, Sebastien Ibeagha - Calf

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC)

Unavailable: Jose Mulato

BDS Notes:

The ‘out’ list is still rather long for the second week in a row. Marco Farfan and Amet Korca being out makes the defensive depth a bit iffy this weekend when you factor in how Sebastien Ibeagha picked up a knock last weekend to his calf.

Estevez did say the following on Ibeagha on Thursday: “I think Sebastien reported during the game some soreness in his calf, and we'll see how he progressed during the week, but we are not going to take any risk if he doesn't feel good enough to play.”

This means we’ll likely see Omar Gonzalez earn his first start.

The bigger question will be on Jesus Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal for this weekend. Each player was on the questionable side last week but has been removed this week. Both trained all week with the club after missing most of the preseason (or all of it in Pomykal’s case). We know Estevez and his staff prefer to remain cautious with injuries to these players, so I think they’ll be bench options on Saturday at best.