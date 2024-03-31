Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas continues to struggle in the early stages of the 2024 season as they have lost their fourth straight game, losing 2-1 to rivals Austin FC on Saturday night.

Eugene Ansah scored his first goal of the season before Austin found goals from Diego Rubio and Julio Cascante to win the first match in the Copa Tejas series.

FC Dallas had a golden chance in the 35th minute to get on the board as Petar Musa picked off a ball in the open field. He dribbled down the field before crossing the ball across the penalty goal, where Paul Arriola was open on the other side of the penalty box. The veteran’s volley sailed over the crossbar.

FC Dallas took the lead in the 51st minute on a goal from Ansah. Sebastien Ibeagha played a long ball out of the back that Musa headed forward to Ansah. The veteran forward took one touch before putting in a shot past Brad Stuver.

Austin tied it up three minutes later off a throw-in that caught the Dallas defense sleeping. Jon Gallagher crossed a perfect ball into the penalty box that Cascante headed past Maarten Paes.

Austin took the lead in the 71st minute off a header from Rubio. Sebastián Driussi sent a cross into the penalty box behind the Dallas defense, where Rubio was there to head home an easy goal.

Instant Reaction: Let’s just face it: the intensity and quality wasn’t there for the full 90 minutes. The attack looked weak tonight, and the defense suffered again without any quality protection in the midfield. To come out of a bye week and put in this kind of performance is something else. Sure, we can point to injuries, but at some point, the tactics this season aren’t working.

Man of the Match: It's hard to really draw out anyone from this one. Let’s give it to Paes and the pair of saves.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club remains on the road for another week as they travel to Missouri to face St. Louis CITY SC next weekend.