Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas secured their sixth shutout of the season after drawing the Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 on Saturday evening at BC Place.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer finished the game with four saves in his first start of the season, as Maarten Paes is away on international duty with Indonesia.

The hosts knocked on the door early as they hit the post twice in the opening half, including one from Alessandro Schopf in the 24th minute and then again in the 36th minute by Damir Kreilach.

Dallas struggled to get chances on goal with their first coming at the end of the first half when Paul Arriola got on the end of a ball in the penalty box. The Dallas captain’s shot sailed just wide of the post at the far post by Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

Arriola nearly found the back of the net in the second half on a shot from distance in the 65th minute that hit the post. Petar Musa was able to get on the rebound and score, but he was called offside.

Maurer and the Dallas defense came up big several times in the dying minutes of the game to earn the club’s second road shutout of the year.

Instant Reaction: After giving up six goal in the last two games, this was a result that this defense needed. There were plenty of nervy moments that forced Maurer to come up absolutely huge. But seeing how the team reacted and responded with Maurer, this is a result we take.

Between the turf conditions (that field is even worse in person, folks) and the large amount of changes by Vancouver on the night, Dallas really struggled to figure things out in the opening 45. The response in the second half was better but the team still lacked ideas going forward.

The lone bright spot in the attack ended up being offside. Musa and Jesus Ferreira had pretty lackluster performances tonight. Musa was pretty visibility upset when he was subbed off in the second half.

About the Subs: Peter Luccin went to his bench twice in this one, first subbing on Logan Farrington and Bernard Kamungo for Ferreira and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. He then took off Musa for Alan Velasco.

Man of the Match: Jimmy freakin Maurer.

Where this match fits in the playoff run: With only a handful of games tonight across the league, this draw pushes Dallas within two points of the 9th and final playoff spot.

What’s next for FC Dallas? FC Dallas will be off next week but will return the following Wednesday when they hit the road again to battle Real Salt Lake.