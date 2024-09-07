Photo via Vancouver Whitecaps

The weekend is here and FC Dallas is back out on the road tonight as they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Both teams are in the thick of things in the MLS Western Conference and any points tonight will go a long way in potentially securing a spot in the playoffs.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa- He’s leading the club in scoring for a reason and if the team has any shot at a playoff spot, it will come down to him scoring more goals.

Last time out against Vancouver: The two sides squared off earlier this year in Frisco with the Caps coming out with a surprise 3-1 win over FC Dallas.

All-time against the Caps: Dallas' all-time record against Vancouver is 12-10-8.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 2002 minutes and made 35 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 136 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 61 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

Given the international duty for several players (we haven’t said that much this year), there will be some rotation tonight in Vancouver.

Maurer; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha; Junqua, Illarramendi, Lletget, Arriila; Ferreira, Ntsabeleng, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Asier Illarramendi

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg), Ruan (pelvis)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: Maarten Paes, Show, Carl Sainte, Patrickson Delgado

Vancouver Notes:

Key player for Vancouver: Ryan Raposo

Vancouver is missing a slew of key players this weekend and will call upon players like Raposo to step up.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Max Anchor (finger), Brian White (head)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite, Sam Adekugbe, Ali Ahmed, Fafa Picault

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: BC Place

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvVAN

☀️ Weather: 72, dome weather