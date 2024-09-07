FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Preview, game notes, lineup predictions and how to watch
Can FC Dallas pick up some valuable road points?
The weekend is here and FC Dallas is back out on the road tonight as they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Both teams are in the thick of things in the MLS Western Conference and any points tonight will go a long way in potentially securing a spot in the playoffs.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa- He’s leading the club in scoring for a reason and if the team has any shot at a playoff spot, it will come down to him scoring more goals.
Last time out against Vancouver: The two sides squared off earlier this year in Frisco with the Caps coming out with a surprise 3-1 win over FC Dallas.
All-time against the Caps: Dallas' all-time record against Vancouver is 12-10-8.
Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 2002 minutes and made 35 appearances.
Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 136 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 61 games missed due to injury this season.
Potential Lineup:
Given the international duty for several players (we haven’t said that much this year), there will be some rotation tonight in Vancouver.
Maurer; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha; Junqua, Illarramendi, Lletget, Arriila; Ferreira, Ntsabeleng, Musa
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Asier Illarramendi
Availability Report
Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg), Ruan (pelvis)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
International duty: Maarten Paes, Show, Carl Sainte, Patrickson Delgado
Vancouver Notes:
Key player for Vancouver: Ryan Raposo
Vancouver is missing a slew of key players this weekend and will call upon players like Raposo to step up.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended on next yellow card: none
Availability Report
Out: Max Anchor (finger), Brian White (head)
Questionable: none
On Loan: none
International duty: Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite, Sam Adekugbe, Ali Ahmed, Fafa Picault
How to watch
📅 Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM
🏟 Venue: BC Place
📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass
💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvVAN
☀️ Weather: 72, dome weather
