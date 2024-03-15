Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas returns home this weekend to host the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium.

Both teams are coming off opposite results last weekend. Vancouver picked up a 2-0 win at San Jose, while FC Dallas stumbled in their second straight loss at New York.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - He picked up his first goal of the season last weekend and will be vital in getting the attack going on Saturday. He also needs to find his connection with Petar Musa in this one. If those two can get on the same page, FC Dallas will do very well in this match.

At home against Vancouver: Dallas’ record at Toyota Stadium against Vancouver is 8-2-3 in MLS regular season action. This includes FCD’s 2-1 win over the Caps last season in Frisco.

Paes Patrol: Maarten Paes ranks third in MLS (tied with Hugo Lloris) with 15 saves.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 375 minutes and made six appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues to go into another season. So far, the tally is at 18 games missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

Nico Estevez's injury situation is improving ever so slightly. He should have some defensive help this weekend:

Paes; Junqua, Tafari, Ibeagha; Sealy, Delgado, Fraser, Arriola; Kamungo, Ferreira; Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor)

Questionable: Marco Farfan (back), Amet Korca, Sebastien Ibeagha (calf)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International duty: none

Vancouver Notes:

Key player for Vancouver: Andres Cubas

We discussed Vancouver’s key defensive player in our breakdown of them here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Sam Adekugbe - Knee (Out)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvVAN

☀️ Weather: 60, cloudy and possible rain