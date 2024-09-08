The new month begins with another road test for FC Dallas, as they battle the Vancouver Whitecaps tonight in Canada.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

There international break certainly caused some rotation as Jimmy Maurer earns his first (and potentially only) start of the season with Maarten Paes away with Indonesia. He’ll have a defensive group that remains unchanged from a week ago, as Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari and Marco Farfan lineup in front of the veteran keeper.

The midfield will see one swap with Show away with Angola. Asier Illarramendi will be partnered up with Sebastian Lletget. On the wings we’ll have Paul Arriola on one side and Sam Junqua on the other.

The attacking group will see Petar Musa return to the lineup after not starting the last two games due to a foot injury. He’ll be joined by Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Jesus Ferreira.

Who we could see in the second half

We saw Alan Velasco get 10 minutes last week at home, and that could increase again tonight (though on the turf at BC Place, maybe not worth the risk).

Outside of Velasco earning more time on the field, we could see Bernard Kamungo, Logan Farrington, and maybe Nolan Norris.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg), Ruan (pelvis)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: Maarten Paes, Show, Patrickson Delagdo, Carl Sainte

Here is what Vancouver is working with

The Caps had to made due without a few key players tonight.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: BC Place

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvVAN

☀️ Weather: 72, dome weather