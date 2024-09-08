FC Dallas remains in the hunt for a playoff spot following a scoreless draw on Saturday night against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Maurer; Farfan, Ibeagha, Tafari; Junqua, Illarramendi, Lletget, Arriola; Ferreira (Farrington), Ntsabeleng (Kamungo); Musa (Velasco)

Subs not used: Carerra, Twumasi, Gonzalez, Sealy, Norris, Ansah

Vancouver Whitecaps: Takaoka; Blackmon, Veselinović, Halbouni (Ocampo); Raposo (Fleuriau Chateau), Schopf, Priso (Amstrong), Berhalter, Laborda; Johnson (Caicedo), Kreilach (Adekugbe)

Subs not used: Boehmer, Badwal, Utvik, Bovalina

Scoring Summary

None

Misconduct Summary

VAN: Fleuriau Chateau 83’

FCD: Farfan 87’

Stats:

Graphics via x.com/MLSStat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

Takeaways from tonights match…

“The first half was bad. Our press was too passive and we lacked aggressiveness and we did not press our opponent nor did we go forward. In the second half we changed our shape and did a better job of not letting them get the ball. Tonight was not good enough. We have a squad full of potential on the field, but we did not do enough offensively tonight.”



Thoughts on Jimmy Maurer’s first start of the season…

“Top. We tied tonight’s match because of Jimmy (Maurer). He is a player with a lot of experience and quality. I am very happy with his performance.”



On building for the next match…

“What we lacked today is what was working for us previously. We scored goals and tonight we did not do that. We need to have more offensive volume, play more balls from behind. We were too passive tonight so we have to work on this and get back to scoring.”



Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer

Takeaways from the result…

“A little disappointed because we’re at a point in the season where there’s not a lot of margin for error. We need points so we’re going to be disappointed by that and I don’t think that we played sharp. But a point on the road, we’ll take it and move on but we’ve got to start picking up all three.”



On keeping a shutout on his first appearance of the season…

“It felt great. Credit to all my teammates and the staff. Drew (Keeshan, FC Dallas goalkeeper coach) has been keeping me sharp all year, games or not. I feel the support from everybody, from the staff to the players. I felt great and just happy to do my part for the team.”



On what the team can improve on ahead of the next game…

“Just a lot of details, a lot of sharpness, decision making and shifting at the same time. A lot of things where we were disjointed tonight, a little half second behind and it cost us.”