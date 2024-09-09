Photo by Drew Epperley

FC Dallas picked up their first road shutout since April on Saturday night as they tied the Vancouver Whitecaps.

As any games with the Whitecaps, it was a weird and frustrating one for FC Dallas. Chances were lacking throughout and the club probably came away a bit lucky with a shutout on the night.

I was fortunate enough to be in person for this one, so let’s dive into it.

My Vancouver experience

If you haven’t been to the Pacific Northwest, do it. The scenery in Vancouver is something else, with water near by and the mountains off in the distance.

Photo by Drew Epperley

Arriving at BC Place, you can see why Major League Soccer spent a good portion of its expansion era wanting teams to have stadiums around the downtown core of the city. BC Place is right in the heart of Vancouver and was fairly accessible by the local transit or even by foot if you are staying closer to downtown. My wife and I had to take an Uber since we were a bit away from the downtown area, but that wasn’t a big hassle.