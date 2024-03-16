FC Dallas is back at home this evening to host the Vancouver Whitecaps in what feels like a must-win game early in the season.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

So we have a different formation this weekend as Nico Estevez moves to a 4-4-2. Up top, we’ll see Petar Musa and Jesus Ferreira. The midfield will see Paul Arriola and Dante Sealy on the wings, and Patrickson Delgado and Sebastian Lletget will be in the middle.

The defense shifts back to a four-man group, with Sebastien Ibeagha returning to the lineup to start next to Nkosi Tafari with Ema Twumasi and Sam Junqua on the wings. Once again Maarten Paes will be in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

I think it is fair to say we’ll see Eugene Ansah and Bernard Kamungo at some point. It is possible we could also see Liam Fraser and Tiski Ntsabeleng. I do think it would be nice to see Marco Farfan make his season debut tonight, too, if he’s good to go.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Logan Farrington (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

Played with NTSC on Friday: Isaiah Parker, Tarik Scott, Tomas Pondeca, Malik Henry-Scott, Enes Sali, Nolan Norris, Amet Korca, Alejandro Urzua

International Duty: none

Here is what Vancouver is working with

I think I may switch to the league’s website for the other team to show the formation. Plus, Vancouver’s social team is slow to the game tonight.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass (Free to watch this weekend!)

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvVAN

☀️ Weather: 60, cloudy with possible rain

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.