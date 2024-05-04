FC Dallas ended a seven-game winless run last weekend at home in the Texas Derby, thanks to second-half goals from Sebastien Ibeagha and Petar Musa. This week, they head north to Canada to take on Toronto FC for the first time in two seasons.

Toronto comes into Saturday’s game on a two-game winning streak, following a road win last weekend at Orlando City.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Asier Illarramendi - We saw last week against Houston how important it is to have him controlling the midfield and limiting what kind of pressure is put on the defense.

Last time in Toronto: Thanks to the league's expansion, FC Dallas doesn’t face Toronto as often as it used to. Their last trip to Toronto was back in the 2018 season, and FC Dallas came away with a 1-0 win.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 871 minutes and made 13 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 49 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

Last week, against Houston, we saw what a fairly healthy roster could look like. Nico Estevez will likely continue with what worked in that match.

Paes, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi; Fraser, Illarramendi, Arriola; Ferreira, Delgado, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Amet Korca (Groin)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Toronto Notes:

Key player for Houston: Federico Bernardeschi

We discussed one of Toronto’s Italian DPs in our scouting report:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Lorenzo Insigne (thigh), Richie Laryea (thigh), Shane O’Neill (thigh), Brandon Servania (knee)

Questionable: Deandre Kerr (foot)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: BMO Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvTFC

☀️ Weather: 54, scattered rain