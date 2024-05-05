Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes, Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari Burgess, Sebastien Ibeagha, Marco Farfan (Eugene Ansah – 68’), Liam Fraser, Patrickson Delgado (Asier Illarramendi – 54’), Ema Twumasi, Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira – 45’), Bernard Kamungo (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 54’, (Dante Sealy – 72’), Petar Musa



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Omar Gonzalez, Carl Sainté, Logan Farrington.



Toronto FC — Sean Johnson; Raoul Petretta (Sigurd Rosted – 17’), Nickseon Gomis, Kevin Long; Tyrese Spicer, Alonso Coello (Matty Longstaff – 64’, Deybi Flores, Federico Bernardeschi; Jonathan Osorio, Derrick Etienne Jr. (Kobe Franklin – 65’), Prince Osei Owusu (Deandre Kerr – 79’).



Substitutes not used — Aimé Mabika, Kosi Thompson, Jesús Batiz, Luka Gavran



Scoring Summary:

TOR: Federico Bernardeschi (penalty kick) – 45’+8’

TOR: Federico Bernardeschi (Jonathan Osorio) – 53’

TOR: Matthew Longstaff (Federico Bernardeschi) – 82’

DAL: Sam Junqua (Jesús Ferreira) – 87’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Petar Musa (caution) – 9’

DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution) – 56’

TOR: Nickseon Gomis (caution) – 72’

TOR: Sigurd Rosted (caution) – 95’



Weather: 57°F, Cloudy

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

General thoughts on the match…

"We had opportunities and chances to make the difference early in the game but we were not clean enough, we have to learn from that, we have to be better in order to win. We cannot be dominant, create good situations, put ourselves in good spots and then after make the wrong pass, or rush the last pass. A player like (Federico) Bernardeschi made the difference today.”



On the second half adjustments…

“At halftime, what I told the guys is that we could win this game, we had to adjust a couple of things. Subbing Tsiki, Asier and Jesus, helped us a lot to get balls into the pocket. It was just the last pass, the last action that was not connected.”



On the team bouncing back…

“Every game gives you a good understanding on where the issues can be and where we have to get better. And we have to be better. We're not good enough right now. And this is my takeaway from today. We are not good enough. We are making good steps but we are not at the level that we all would like to be.”



Forward Paul Arriola

On tonights game…

“Two teams that matched up together in similar formations. We knew where these spaces would be, but we did not execute those. Obviously (Federico) Bernardeschi had an amazing game and was the game changer for them(Toronto FC). It feels a lot worse than what the game actually was, but that’s my first initial feeling. We have to look back at the game and see what we can fix. We don’t have time to dwell on it, we have an opportunity to bounce back on Tuesday in Open Cup play.”



On the Open Cup match on Tuesday…

“Regardless win or lose, the Open Cup match on Tuesday is important for us. It’s an amazing opportunity to play in front of our fans at home, and it’s a great match up. There’s not much time to think about this game. We will study this game to correct what needs to be fixed ahead of the match on Tuesday. But we will move on and look forward to the next one.”