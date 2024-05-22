Photo via the Tampa Bay Rowdies

FC Dallas continues their march toward a third US Open Cup trophy tonight as they take on USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The winner will move on to the quarterfinal round that will take place on either July 9 or 10.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - This needs to be his stage to shine.

First time against Tampa: Just like against Memphis 901 in the last round, this will mark the first competitive match between FC Dallas and Tampa.

Last time on the road in the USOC: Last year’s USOC was a short trip for FC Dallas as they went on the road to Nashville and were outed from the competition after a 2-1 loss.

Limited MLS teams: The 2024 edition of the Open Cup will feature seven other Major League Soccer clubs in addition to Dallas: Atlanta United FC, Houston Dynamo FC, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Paul Arriola (Calf), Asier Illarramendi (Glute), Liam Fraser (Thigh), Amet Korca (Groin)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Tampa Bay Notes:

Key player for Memphis: Manuel Arteaga

Arteaga already has eight goals for Tampa this season. He and Cal Jennings will be a tough one-two punch to deal with.

Edit: Arteaga is suspended for tonight’s game.

Remember them? Tampa is home to former FC Dallas draft pick Cal Jennings and Homegrown defenders Aaron Guillen and Eddie Munjoma. The 2020 SuperDraft pick failed to make the first team roster. LAFC did sign him back in 2021, but he spent most of his time on loan with Las Vegas before signing with Tampa ahead of the 2023 season. Guillen has become a bit of a club legend, appearing in over 100 games for the Rowdies since 2020. Munjoma signed with Tampa ahead of the 2024 season after one season with Phoenix.

How they got here: Like FC Dallas, Tampa entered the USOC this season in the Round of 32. They needed extra time to defeat fellow USL Championship side Birmingham Legion. Tampa had a 4-0 lead before seeing it slip away late in the match. The two sides went to extra time, and Tampa found two more goals to win 6-4.

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Al Lang Stadium

📺 Streaming: YouTube

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvTAM

☀️ Weather: 87, sunny