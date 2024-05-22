The Round of 16 match in the 2024 US Open Cup is here for FC Dallas tonight as they get set to take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Just as we said last weekend in Houston, injuries are definitely dictating this lineup for Nico Estevez.

Up top, we get a bit of a change. Logan Farrington, the goalscorer from the last round, earns a start with Petar Musa out (his wife welcomed their first child on Tuesday). Jesus Ferreira and Bernard Kamungo will join him in the attacking group.

Herbert Endeley and Tsiki Ntsabeleng will return to the starting line-up in the midfield group alongside Marco Farfan and Patrickson Delgado.

The only area unchanged from the previous matches is the back. Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha will all line up in front of Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

The USOC has shorter benches than what we see in league play, so that is something to consider with this. The one positive here is seeing Asier Illarramendi be available on the bench for this one. I would assume he and Sebastian Lletget will get minutes in the second half. I would also expect Eugene Ansah to come on at some point.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Paul Arriola (Calf), Liam Fraser (Thigh), Amet Korca (Groin), Petar Musa (family)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Tampa is working with

That, folks, is how you do a lineup card. It will be interesting to see some familiar faces out there tonight, too.

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Al Lang Stadium

📺 Streaming: USOpenCup.com

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvTAM, #USOC2024

☀️ Weather: 87, sunny

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.